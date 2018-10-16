What to Know An unspecified bomb threat has shut down a Rockland County high school.

Nanuet High School was evacuated Tuesday morning as Clarkstown police investigated the threat

The nature of the threat or a possible source were not immediately clear

Clarkstown police said around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday they were "currently investigating" the threat at Nanuet High School. Students arriving at the high school, which was evacuated, were being redirected to the middle school.

Police plan to conduct a thorough search of the building. No further details about the nature of the threat or its possible source were immediately released.

The school serves more than 650 students in grades 9-12.

A New Jersey high school -- Garfield High -- was also shut down Tuesday due to a separate threat, school officials said late the night before. The nature of that threat also was unclear, but the school has been similarly targeted in the past.