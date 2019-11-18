What to Know All three campuses at New Jersey's Bergen Community College were evacuated Monday afternoon because of a bomb threat

The details of the bomb threat weren't immediately clear; it was called in to the Paramus Police Department

No other information was immediately available

All three campuses at New Jersey's Bergen Community College were evacuated Monday afternoon because of an unspecified bomb threat, the school's Department of Public Safety told News 4.

The threat was called in to the Paramus Police Department.

There was no information on the college's website or its Twitter account about the threat or evacuations. No other details were immediately available.

The college's three campuses are in Paramus (main campus), Hackensack and Lyndhurst. Together, the trio serve more than 32,000 students in degree, continuing education and adult education programs. Bergen, a two-year public college, is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.