Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of New Jersey Community College - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of New Jersey Community College

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of New Jersey Community College
    News 4

    What to Know

    • All three campuses at New Jersey's Bergen Community College were evacuated Monday afternoon because of a bomb threat

    • The details of the bomb threat weren't immediately clear; it was called in to the Paramus Police Department

    • No other information was immediately available

    All three campuses at New Jersey's Bergen Community College were evacuated Monday afternoon because of an unspecified bomb threat, the school's Department of Public Safety told News 4. 

    The threat was called in to the Paramus Police Department. 

    There was no information on the college's website or its Twitter account about the threat or evacuations. No other details were immediately available. 

    The college's three campuses are in Paramus (main campus), Hackensack and Lyndhurst. Together, the trio serve more than 32,000 students in degree, continuing education and adult education programs. Bergen, a two-year public college, is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us