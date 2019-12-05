Brooklyn Tech High School Evacuated Over Threat - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Brooklyn Tech High School Evacuated Over Threat

By Andrew Siff

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Choose Your Organization for Giving Tuesday
    News 4

    What to Know

    • An email threat forced the evacuation of Brooklyn Tech High School Thursday morning and prompting the NYPD bomb squad to swarm the scene

    • The NYPD says it received a call around 8:15 a.m. reporting the threat to the school located at 29 Fort Greene Place

    • Police are conducting a sweep of the school

    An email threat forced the evacuation of Brooklyn Tech High School Thursday morning and prompting the NYPD bomb squad to swarm the scene.

    The NYPD says it received a call around 8:15 a.m. reporting the threat to the school located at 29 Fort Greene Place. 

    Heavily armed police and the NYPD bomb squad were on scene. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, police are conducting a sweep of the school. 

    Students and staff are being redirected to nearby Long Island University in the interim, de Blasio said in a tweet.

    According to the school, all students are safe. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us