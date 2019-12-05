What to Know An email threat forced the evacuation of Brooklyn Tech High School Thursday morning and prompting the NYPD bomb squad to swarm the scene

The NYPD says it received a call around 8:15 a.m. reporting the threat to the school located at 29 Fort Greene Place

Police are conducting a sweep of the school

Heavily armed police and the NYPD bomb squad were on scene. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, police are conducting a sweep of the school.

Students and staff are being redirected to nearby Long Island University in the interim, de Blasio said in a tweet.

According to the school, all students are safe.