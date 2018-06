Nearly 25,000 people in the New Jersey towns of Carteret and Port Reading were warned Friday morning to boil their water after a large water main break. Brian Thompson reports.

A boil water advisory was lifted Saturday for about 25,000 people in the New Jersey towns of Carteret and Port Reading.

The towns were ordered to boil their water on Friday morning due to a large water main break.

Middlesex Water Co. said the advisory was lifted Saturday and residents no longer needed to boil water.