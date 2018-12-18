Body of Young Man Found Behind Long Island Community Center

What to Know The body of a young man was found behind the Five Towns Community Center Tuesday

Police believe he was killed by multiple gunshots late Monday night

The victim hasn't been identified; police aren't ruling out that it was gang-related

The body of a teenage man was found behind a community center on Long Island, and police believe he was killed by multiple gunshots, probably late Monday night.

A passerby discovered the body Tuesday morning in some woods behind the Five Towns Community Center. Nassau Police could not yet identify the victim and there were no suspects as of Tuesday. They couldn't rule out that it was gang-related.

"The investigation is still fresh," said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun.

Homicide investigators removed bicycles and other potential evidence from the crime scene. The community center was closed for the day Tuesday, and kids who attend the daily programs there were sent to another location.

"This is a mixed neighborhood, very proud of that," said neighbor Mary Bianco. "Never had any problems. It's a sad day."