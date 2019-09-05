Body of Missing Worker Found in Bronx Junkyard Following Massive Fire - NBC New York
Body of Missing Worker Found in Bronx Junkyard Following Massive Fire

Officials found the body of a man who had been missing since the fire broke out in the Eastchester section of the Bronx Wednesday afternoon

Published 43 minutes ago

    Worker Badly Injured in Queens Junkyard Fire

    Thick black smoke could be seen billowing up from a Bronx fire that left one worker, a new father, clinging to life at the hospital. NBC 4 New York's Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

    What to Know

    • The body of a worker who went missing after a massive Bronx junkyard fire has been found the day after black smoke filled the air

    • Officials found the body on Thursday. He had been missing since the flames broke out around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a fire in Eastchester

    • Another worker was badly injured in the fire and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries

    The body of a worker who went missing after a massive Bronx junkyard fire has been found the day after enormous plumes of black smoke billowed into the air.

    Officials found the body on Thursday. He had been missing since the flames broke out around 3 p.m. on Wednesday following an explosion and multi-alarm fire at New England Used Auto Parts in Eastchester.

    Witnesses said they heard — or even felt — some type of explosion right before seeing the smoke rise up, and it took about 150 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

    Another worker was badly injured in the fire and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY. The man just welcomed a new baby, his cousin told News 4, and witnesses saw him coming out from the fire burning. One man nearby said they smothered the victim and cut off his shirt to prevent the clothes from sticking to his open wounds.

    Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bronx Junkyard

    [NY] Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bronx Junkyard

    The huge plumes of dark smoke could be seen for miles, as people nearby said they could hear popping noises coming from the fire — believed to be the sound of tires exploding. NBC 4 New York’s Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019)

    Fire officials also say that exploding tires — as a result of the fire — may be causing the "popping" sound people nearby reported hearing. 

    Video captured the heavy, thick and black smoke rising well above the houses and apartment buildings in the surrounding area before dispersing across the afternoon sky. 

    Fire officials are investigating how the fire started.

