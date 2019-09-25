Body of Missing Boater Found on South Shore of Long Island - NBC New York
Body of Missing Boater Found on South Shore of Long Island

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • The body of a missing boater has been found floating in the water off the South Shore of Long Island

    • The body has been identified as Samuel Gutierrez, who was a passenger on a boat in the area Monday night, according to police

    • The medical examiner will determine a cause of death for the 47-year-old Gutierrez, of East Islip

    The body of a missing boater has been found floating in the water off the South Shore of Long Island, police said.

    Suffolk County detectives are investigating after a caller reported spotting a body in the water in Great South Bay around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

    The body has been identified as Samuel Gutierrez, who was a passenger on a boat in the area Monday night, according to police. Gutierrez is said to have fallen overboard while not wearing a life jacket around 11 p.m.

    Officers searched the area for two days before the caller reported finding the body of the 47-year-old East Islip man, Suffolk Police said.

    The medical examiner will determine a cause of death for Gutierrez.

