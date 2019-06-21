Middle-Aged Blonde Woman Washes Up Dead on Long Beach

What to Know A white woman about 40 to 50 years old with blonde hair was found face down, dead, on Long Beach, early Friday, authorities say

A jogger made the grisly find and contacted authorities; the dead woman was wearing just undergarments, police said

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to try to determine who she is, and how she died

A runner stumbled upon a grisly discovery during a morning jog on a Long Island beach early Friday -- the body of a woman, face down, wearing just a brand and underwear, law enforcement sources and authorities tell News 4.

Cops responded to Long Beach, between Monroe and Lincoln boulevards, after the jogger called authorities around 5:30 a.m. to report the find. Long Beach police found the blonde woman face down in the sand; she appeared to have washed ashore, but there was no speculation about from where she had come.

One investigator told News 4 the woman didn't appear to have been in the water long.

She was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, white and thought to be around 40 to 50 years old. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to try to determine who she is, and how she died.

Sources say there were no obvious signs of trauma to her body and no missing persons reports that match her description. Long Beach police and Nassau County police are leading the joint investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.