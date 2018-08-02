A frantic search for a missing person in the Hudson River in upstate New York has been underway since early afternoon Tuesday. Ida Siegal reports.

Police say a body recovered from the Hudson River on Tuesday has been identified as the missing swimmer who disappeared in the waters last week.

The Dutchess County medical examiner's office identified the body as Paul P. Moschitta, a 49-year-old Poughkeepsie man who's been missing since July 24.

Moschitta was swimming last Tuesday with four other people in the river near downtown Poughkeepsie when he and one other swimmer got caught in the current.

The other swimmer was brought to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

After a days-long search that included helicopters, boats and sonar and police divers, authorities ended their search for Moschitta on Sunday.

Swimming is legal in that part of the river, but authorities recommend all swimmers wear flotation devices.