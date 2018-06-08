A well-known home builder who catered to the rich and famous in the Hamptons was on a small plane that crashed into the ocean, officials said Sunday. Wale Aliyu reports.

Builder to the Stars On Plane That Crashed in Ocean

Another body has been recovered in last week's plane crash off the coast of Long Island that left at least two others dead, including a well-known home builder who catered to the rich and famous in the Hamptons.

Authorities did not release the identity of the person whose body was recovered about one mile off Atlantic Avenue Beach in Amagansett on Friday. It comes six days after Bernard Krupinski and his wife, Bonnie, both 70, were killed when the the Piper PA31 they were flying in crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Also onboard was their 22-year-old grandson, William Maerov, and the pilot, Jon Dillard, 47, of Hampton Bays. Authorities said they continue to search for the remaining missing flyer.

Bernard Krupinski's clients included Martha Stewart and Billy Joel. Krupinski grew up in East Hampton before starting his business, Ben Krupinski Builders, there.

The plane had been heading to East Hampton Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

It lost contact with the East Hampton Tower approximately a mile from the airport, the East Hampton Police Department said.

There was extreme weather in the region at the time.



The FAA and local authorities are investigating the crash.