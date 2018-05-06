Authorities are looking for a mother who was hurt and then possibly kidnapped in her own vehicle as she headed to her job. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

Police have discovered an unidentified body in a car registered to a 24-year-old New Jersey woman who vanished last year.

Shanaya Coley, of Paterson, went missing at the beginning of December in what prosecutors described as a possible abduction. On Sunday morning, police responding to a call reporting an unattended car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Marion Street in Paterson discovered a gray Nissan Altima registered to Coley, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officers found a body in the vehicle’s back seat, the prosecutor’s office said. The medical examiner has yet to identify the body, and an investigation is ongoing.

Coley, who has a son who was three years old in December, was last seen near Colonial Avenue in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 5. The car discovered on Sunday was parked less than a mile from that location.

Prosecutors said she may have been hurt and abducted from her car.

Coley’s father previously told NBC New York that blood and his daughter’s glasses were found in the parking lot of the apartment complex she lived in. Coley had taken out a restraining order against an unknown person prior to her disappearance, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 877-370-PCPO, email tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.