Three people are being questioned in connection to a body that was discovered in a New Jersey campground.

Police closed down a campground in New Jersey on Sunday after campgoers said a body had been discovered in the area.

Manchester police didn't release further information on the person who died at the Surf and Stream Campground but said three people were being questioned in connection to the incident.

According to the Asbury Park Press, police said the incident is isolated and there were no threats to the public.

No other information was immediately available.