Body of Fallen Marine Arrives Home to Long Island

A marine from Long Island who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan has returned home. Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know The hamlet of Glen Head in Long Island paused in grief Friday as a Marine Honor Guard carried a fallen brother home

Sgt. Robert Hendriks was fighting in Afghanistan when roadside bomb killed him and 2 other Marines, including an FDNYer, earlier this month

Hendricks' wake and funeral are scheduled for next week

The hamlet of Glen Head in Long Island paused in grief Friday as a Marine Honor Guard carried a fallen brother home.

Sgt. Robert Hendriks, 25, was fighting in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb killed him and two other Marines, including a New York City firefighter, earlier this month.

Friday’s sad homecoming was not what anyone had planned in this community, but many showed up to pay their respects.

“I can’t imagine what the family is going through and we want to support them as well and tell them, ‘Thank you,’” Glen Head resident Danielle Granelli said.

Marine from Long Island Killed in Afghanistan

A U.S. Marine from Long Island has been identified as one of the three victims who was killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan, the same attack that claimed the life of a veteran New York City firefighter, the Department of Defense announced late Tuesday.

“It just brings it all home and makes you realized what they’re fighting for,”

Friend Christopher Tasso says Hendriks was looking forward to coming back to Long Island in two weeks last time he spoke with him.

“I spoke to him the day before he died,” Tasso said. “He lived a short life but a fulfilling life. Everything he did he gave 110 percent. He died with no enemies and he's gonna be continued being remembered as a hero.”

Hendricks' return was greeted by flags of all sizes many held by people who didn't know Hendriks personally, but honored his sacrifice for our country.

“I have two sons and neither one of them is in the military but I feel for this mother and this family,” Glen Cove resident Nancy Kroeger said.

A motorcade had carried Hendriks' body back to Long Island from Dover Air Force base in Delaware. Chopper 4 captured FDNY crews pausing to pay their respects.

An FDNY veteran, 43-year-old Christopher Slutman was one of the other Marines killed with Hendriks.

“It hurts. It's our family,” Mary Guastella, a Hendriks family friend, said. “Great young man. Wanted to fight for our country…very tragic what happened.”

Hendricks' wake and funeral are scheduled for next week.