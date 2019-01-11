Police feared a duffel bag found in Yonkers had explosives inside, but what they found was even more gruesome. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

What to Know A 49-year-old Bronx man has been accused of murder in the death of a 24-year-old Virginia man, whose body was found in a duffel bag in NY

The body of Deshawn Seaborne was discovered by some dumpsters near a Wells Fargo bank, not far from a busy CVS, on Nov. 19

Authorities said at the time that he had been stabbed repeatedly; it wasn't clear if he and his alleged killer had had a prior connection

A 49-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with the grisly discovery of a bag of human remains found by a Wells Fargo bank in Westchester two months ago, authorities say.

Christopher Myrie was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter, among other crimes, in the death of 24-year-old Deshawn Seaborne, a Virginia man whose body was found in a duffel bag near some dumpsters by the bank, less than 100 yards from a busy CVS, on Nov. 19.

Authorities said at the time that Seaborne had been stabbed repeatedly, with severe wounds evident on his back, torso, neck and head. The circumstances leading up to Seaborne's death remained unclear Friday. It also wasn't clear if he and Myrie had some sort of prior connection or had been strangers.

Information on an attorney for Myrie wasn't immediately available.

People who lived in the area said at the time that the disturbing discovery put the community on edge.

"It's really chilling," Yonkers resident Tiffany McRae said. "That's extreme, and makes you feel a little unsafe."