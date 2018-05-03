Happening Today: Rudy Giuliani, E. Coli, Kevin Hart

What to Know Trump reimbursed his personal lawyer for $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn actress before the 2016 presidential election, Giuliani says

Trump Repaid Cohen $130K for Payment to Porn Star, Giuliani Says

President Trump reimbursed his personal lawyer for $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn actress days before the 2016 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys, said, appearing to contradict the president's past claims that he didn't know the source of the money. Giuliani said the money to repay Michael Cohen had been "funneled ... through the law firm and the president repaid it." Asked if Trump knew about the arrangement, Giuliani said: "He didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this, like I take care of things like this for my clients. I don't burden them with every single thing that comes along. These are busy people." The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election. Giuliani later suggested to The Wall Street Journal that while Trump had repaid the $130,000, Cohen had settled the payment to Daniels without Trump's knowledge at the time.

9 Puerto Ricans Killed in Final Flight of 60-Year-Old C-130

A crew of nine Puerto Ricans were flying an Air National Guard C-130 into retirement in Arizona when it crashed onto a highway in Georgia, and authorities said there are no survivors. The plane crashed onto state highway 21 moments after taking off from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, narrowly missing people on the ground and sending an orange and black fireball into the sky. The huge plane's fuselage appeared to have struck the median, and pieces of its wings, which spanned 132 feet, were scattered across lanes in both directions. The debris field stretched 600 feet in diameter, Bilbo said. The only part still intact was the tail section, said Chris Hanks, a spokesman for the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association. The plane was more than 60 years old. Belonging to the 156th Air Wing, it was used to rescue U.S. citizens stranded in the British Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma and ferry supplies to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. It's too early to say what might have caused the accident. The plane last received maintenance at the base in Savannah in April.

Police Body-Camera Videos Show Views of Vegas Shooter's Room

Some of the first officers to reach the Las Vegas hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history busted in with shields and found his body and assault-style weapons scattered around, according to police body-camera video released. Hours of footage from two officers' body-worn cameras show police walking into a casino that was still packed after gunfire started raining down on an outdoor concert from 32 floors up in a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel. People were still playing slot machines as an officer told an employee: "There's a shooter. He's shot and killed multiple people already." Police ordered people to flee and told a worker: "Get everyone out of here." Police say Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more from the windows of his hotel suite last fall before killing himself as authorities closed in. The videos do not provide a complete view of everything police discovered when they entered Paddock's suite or any clues about why he opened fire on Oct. 1.

1st Death Reported in Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

The first death has been reported in a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce. The death was reported in California, but state and federal health officials did not immediately provide any other details. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak, revealing that 121 people had gotten sick in 25 states. At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations. The CDC also added Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah to the states with reported cases. Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter. Most E. coli bacteria are not harmful, but some produce toxins that can cause severe illness.

Unusual Cases of Rare Eye Cancer Puzzle Doctors in 2 States

A rare eye cancer has cropped up in dozens of people in two Southern states, mainly women in their 20s and 30s, NBC News reported. Doctors are puzzled by the ocular melanoma diagnoses in a group of graduates from Auburn University in Alabama and people from Huntersville, North Carolina. The cancer is rare, usually affecting just six in a million people. Doctors are so far reluctant to call it a cancer cluster, as no common thread or cause has been found, but researchers are studying the groups to see if there's a link between them.

Man Charged With Trying to Extort Kevin Hart With Video

A man has been charged with trying to extort money from Kevin Hart by threatening to release video he secretly shot of the actor and comedian with a woman in Las Vegas. Los Angeles County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jonathan Jackson with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter. Jackson is jailed on $100,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Prosecutors say he tried to extort an undisclosed amount from Hart in August then tried to sell the video to celebrity news websites. Attorney Lisa Bloom said in September that someone secretly filmed "bedroom images" of her client Montia Sabbag with Hart in a hotel suite. Hart had apologized to his wife and kids what he called a "bad error in judgment."