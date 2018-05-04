Body Washes Up on Tony Connecticut Beach - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Body Washes Up on Tony Connecticut Beach

The dead man has not been identified

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man’s Body Washes Ashore in Westport

    Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the water in Westport. Police do not suspect foul play. (Published 4 hours ago)

    Authorities are investigating a grisly discovery on a tony Connecticut beach. 

    Police say a resident of the Westport community called cops shortly before 9 a.m. Friday to report a body had washed up on the shore of Harbor Road.

    Responding officers found the body of a man at the water line. 

    He has not been identified. The medical examiner's office will determine how he died, but authorities say foul play is not suspected. 

    Top News Pics: Hawaii Volcano Eruption Forces Evacuations

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    U.S. Geological Survey via AP

    Harbor Road, which was closed to traffic earlier, has been reopened. The investigation is ongoing. 


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us