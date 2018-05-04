Body Washes Up on Tony Connecticut Beach

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the water in Westport. Police do not suspect foul play. (Published 4 hours ago)

Authorities are investigating a grisly discovery on a tony Connecticut beach.

Police say a resident of the Westport community called cops shortly before 9 a.m. Friday to report a body had washed up on the shore of Harbor Road.

Responding officers found the body of a man at the water line.

He has not been identified. The medical examiner's office will determine how he died, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Harbor Road, which was closed to traffic earlier, has been reopened. The investigation is ongoing.



