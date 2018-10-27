The bodies of two women were found floating in the Hudson River Wednesday. Checkey Beckford reports.

Bodies of Two Women Found in Hudson River

The bodies found bound together and floating in the Hudson River were identified as sisters from Virginia, officials said.

Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, of Fairfax, Virginia, were identified by the NYPD early Saturday.

Tala was last seen Aug. 24, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization said she might be with her sister, Rotana.

Their bodies were found fully clothed and bound in the Hudson River off Riverside Park Wednesday afternoon.

The two women, thought to be between 16 and 18 years old, were found with no signs of trauma, according to officials.

The NYPD released a sketch of both women (below).

Photo credit: NYPD

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said that the pair were taped together at the waist, and both were wearing coats.

The medical examiner's office said the bodies required more analysis and that the cause and manner of death was still pending.

Fairfax Police referred reporters to New York police when asked about the investigation.