Employees and regulars at a Manhattan bodega are pleading for the return of the store’s most beloved member — Lexi the cat.

The feline slipped out the front door of the New York Deli and Grocery on Lexington Avenue near East 26th Street last Friday.

NYPD has confirmed they are investigating claims that someone simply took off after picking up the cat.

Workers at the store didn’t notice she was missing for a couple of hours, until they saw on surveillance video that she walked outside. In a matter of minutes, she was gone, with someone taking her.

“There’s thousands of cats around you can adopt and take care of, you don’t have to take somebody else’s cat,” said Ted Oehmke, an employee. “She’s a part of the community too, and a lot of people are missing her right now.”

Lexi has been greeting customers for a little more than a year, and the employees just want her back — no questions asked.

“This is where her home is, this is where she belongs,” Oehmke said.