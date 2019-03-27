Bodega Worker Slashed in Face by Soda-Stealing Thief: NYPD

Bodega Worker Slashed Across Face by Soda-Stealing Thief: NYPD - NBC New York
Bodega Worker Slashed Across Face by Soda-Stealing Thief: NYPD

The employee needed 10 stitches on his left cheek

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A Bronx bodega worker needed nearly a dozen stitches after he was slashed across his face by a soda-stealing thief, police say.

    The suspect walked into the store on University Avenue in Morris Heights on March 13 at around 5:30 p.m. and took a soda without paying, according to the NYPD. The 23-year-old worker confronted him and that is when the attacker sliced his face with a box cutter.

    The man then fled the area, heading northbound on University Avenue and hasn’t been seen since, officials said.

    The bodega worker was rushed to an area hospital, where he got 10 stitches to his left cheek.

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

