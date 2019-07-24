One lot of Parent's Choice Advantage baby formula was recalled to do the possible presence of metal.

What to Know 14,000 Boppy infant head and neck support products are being recalled nationwide over concerns about a possible suffocation hazard

The company says it has gotten three reports of babies' heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product, but no reports of injuries

Customers with questions can call The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 or email info@boppy.com

The maker of the wildly popular baby Boppy products says it is recalling more than 10,000 infant head and neck support accessories sold nationwide at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, Target and other stores over the risk of possible suffocation.

In its announcement Tuesday, The Boppy Company said it was pulling 14,000 Boppy Head and Neck support accessories sold in Ebony floral and Heathered gray styles because the support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant's head to be tilted too far forward.

The products are used as support for babies inside infant swings, bouncers and strollers. Affected models number are 4150114 and 4150117 and those can be checked on the fabric label on the back of the head support.

