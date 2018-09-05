What to Know Journalist Bob Woodward's new book reveals multiple instances in which top aides went behind President Trump's back to undermine decisions

30 more people are sick due to an outbreak of salmonella linked to Honey Smacks cereal, and officials say some stores are still selling it

Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home is up for sale after the singer overdosed there in July, a source says

Book Reveals Aides Undermined President to 'Protect the Country'

Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward's explosive new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," reveals multiple instances in which top aides went behind President Trump's back to undermine his decisions. The president's trusted aides and lawyers doubted his ability to say the right things and make appropriate decisions, according to examples published by The Washington Post, ahead of the book's Sept. 11 release. In the book, Woodward confirms NBC News reporting from April that chief of staff John Kelly had called Trump an "idiot" and thought of himself as someone who was personally helping to save the U.S. from disaster.

Day 2 of Hearings Finds Brett Kavanaugh in the Hot Seat

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh touted the importance of an independent judiciary as his confirmation hearings began with strident Democratic criticism that he would be President Trump's man on the high court. Kavanaugh can expect to spend most of the day in the hot seat, sparring with Democratic senators over abortion, guns, executive power and other high-profile issues. A long day of questioning awaits the 53-year-old appellate judge, whom Trump nominated in July to fill the seat of retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. The change could make the court more conservative on a range of issues. Barring a surprise, Republicans appear on track to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, perhaps in time for the first day of the new term, Oct. 1, little more than a month before congressional elections.

Florida Child Killed by Falling Tree as Gordon Strikes Land

A child died when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Florida as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. The Escambia County Sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that deputies responded to a call of the fallen tree in Pensacola and discovered the deceased child, whose name and age was not released. There were no other injuries. The National Hurricane Center said Gordon is weakening as it moves farther inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas. It did not reach hurricane status. Gordon's tight core was about 20 miles northwest of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and its maximum sustained winds had dropped to 40 mph, the service advised.

‘Do Not Eat This Cereal’: CDC Says More Sick in Honey Smacks Outbreak

Another 30 people have been reported sick due to an outbreak of salmonella linked to Honey Smacks cereal, and federal health officials said some stores are still selling the recalled product, NBC News reported. No one should be buying or selling any form of Honey Smacks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Consumers should check their homes and throw away any Honey Smacks cereal, the FDA reiterated. Since the last update on July 12, 2018, 30 more illnesses have been reported, bringing the total to 130 cases from 36 states,” the CDC said in a statement. Thirty-four were sick enough to be hospitalized, although no deaths have been reported. Three more states have been added to the list of places where cases have been reported: Delaware, Maine and Minnesota. In July the Food and Drug Administration said despite the wide-ranging recall, some boxes were still sitting on store shelves.

Pediatricians Recommend Flu Shot Versus Nasal Spray

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends flu shots for children of all ages, citing higher effectiveness of the shot versus nasal spray. But for children who refuse needles, FluMist nasal spray is available. Additionally, some evidence suggests Flucelvax and FluBlok, the only two egg-free vaccines on the market, may work better than the older vaccines grown in eggs. Dr. Richard Zimmerman, who advises the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Influenza Committee, said the major hospital group will only be buying egg-free formulations this year. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone over the age of six months get a flu vaccine but they "do not recommend one flu vaccine over another."

Demi Lovato Selling Home Where She Overdosed, Source Says

Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home is up for sale after the singer overdosed there in July. A source confirmed to E! News the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is "selling her old place and focusing on getting healthy and moving forward." According to a listing on Zillow, the four bed, six bath home is going for $9,495,000. The home has "unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land." Lovato was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center around noon on July 24 and was reportedly administered naloxone, the emergency treatment in the case of an opioid overdose, by first responders at her home. She remained in the hospital for over two weeks, suffering for many days from nausea and a high fever. The singer's mom, Dianna De La Garza, her sisters Madison De La Garza and Dallas Lovato and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama all spent countless hours at Cedars Sinai by the singer's bedside.

No Charges Filed Against Celebs, Including Kevin Spacey in LA Cases

Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against a trio of celebrities who were accused of sexual assault -- Kevin Spacey for an alleged 1992 assault in West Hollywood, Steven Seagal from an allegation dating back to 1993 and Anthony Anderson for allegations that arose over the past year. Prosecutors cited the statute of limitations in the Spacey and Seagal cases, but in the allegations against Anderson, prosecutors said the alleged victim "declined to be interviewed,'' and therefore there is a "lack of sufficient evidence'' to proceed with a case. The District Attorney's Office confirmed last month it was reviewing another potential case against Spacey, which was presented to the office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He is also under investigation in London.