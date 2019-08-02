A boater went missing after he and a woman jumped into the water for a swim near Throgs Neck Bridge. Ray Villeda reports.

A man and a woman were out together on a boat in Queens Thursday night when they decided to go for a swim − but the man never surfaced from the waters.

Police and emergency responders went out on boats and dove into the water near Throgs Neck Bridge just after 7 p.m. to search for the missing man. They say the two were out in a boat around where the East River meets the Long Island Sound.

The couple decided to go for a swim and the woman safely returned to the boat, police said. Crews spent hours looking for the missing man but the search was eventually called off.

Officials are expected to continue their search Friday morning.

The two have not been identified by officials and no other information was immediately available.