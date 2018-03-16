A New Jersey college student died after hitting her head while snowboarding at a popular Poconos resort.

The Rutgers University - New Brunswick student Euna Shin died Thursday after being transported from Blue Mountain Resort to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Coroner Scott Grim said.

The 20-year-old from Piscataway was snowboarding at the ski resort in Lower Towamensing Township when she struck her head around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing a helmet and on an open trail, Grim said.

Grim ruled the manner of death an accident caused by head injuries sustained from a fall.

In a brief statement to NBC10, Blue Mountain said the incident is under investigation. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim and her family," the resort said.

Shin was a second-year Honors College student studying Engineering. Rutgers was on spring break this week.

This is at least the second death at a Poconos resort this season. A Canadian man died in an accident at Camelback Mountain last month.