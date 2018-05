The Blue Angels are roaring up the Hudson River on Thursday morning. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Watch the Blue Angels Roar Up the Hudson River

The Blue Angels roared up the Hudson River on Thursday morning.

The famed Navy aerial demonstration unit is soared up the west side of Manhattan ahead of the Bethpage Air Show set for this weekend at Jones Beach State Park.

Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed the aviation unit flying past One World Trade Center and toward the George Washington Bridge.

The flyover came one day after more than a dozen vessels sailed into New York Harbor for Fleet Week.