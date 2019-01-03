FDNY Probes Report of Wall Collapse on Person in Bloomingdale's Flagship Manhattan Store - NBC New York
FDNY Probes Report of Wall Collapse on Person in Bloomingdale's Flagship Manhattan Store

Chopper 4 over the scene showed two ambulances and a fire truck at one point

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Authorities are investigating a report of a wall collapse at Bloomingdale's flagship location in Manhattan

    • The report said the wall collapsed onto a person in the basement level

    • The store manager for Bloomingdale's declined comment; News 4 is reaching out to its corporate offices for additional information

    Authorities are responding to a report of a wall collapsing on a person inside Bloomingdale's flagship location in Manhattan. 

    Crews responded to the department store's 815,000-square-foot store on Third Avenue near 59th Street and Lexington around 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said the report indicated the wall fell on someone in the store's basement, but they had no immediate word on possible injuries.

    It wasn't clear if there was construction work going on at the time, nor was it known what kind of wall was reported to have collapsed. Witnesses told News 4 they believed it was some kind of display wall.

    Chopper 4 over the scene showed two ambulances and a fire truck at one point; at least one person appeared to be taken away in an emergency vehicle.

    The store manager for Bloomingdale's declined comment. News 4 has reached out to its corporate offices for additional information. 

