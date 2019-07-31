Bloody Shirt Believed to Belong to Jennifer Dulos Found in Trash Cans in Hartford: Report

It has been two months since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos vanished and on Wednesday attorneys for her estranged husband Fotis Dulos filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

A report published Wednesday has new developments in the search for missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos.

The Hartford Courant reports police found a Vineyard Vines shirt stained with her blood among items recovered from trash cans on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell the Courant they also found a bra they believe is Jennifer’s as well as two mops and sponges all with her blood on them.

While there is no video evidence showing Dulos in the shirt, Courant reporter Dave Altimari reports it’s believed that was the shirt she was wearing on May 24, the day she disappeared.

“From what I was told by family members she had several Vineyard Vines shirt that she wore all the time, including the one that was found in the garbage and they told state police they believe that’s the shirt she was wearing,” Altimari explained.

Court documents show police have surveillance video showing a man believed to be Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, dropping bags into garbage bins along Albany Avenue the day she disappeared. A woman matching the appearance of Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also seen on the surveillance.

Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer's family and friends, released the following statement in response to the report:

"We know that the New Canaan and Connecticut State police are conducting a meticulous and thorough investigation, and we are confident that their efforts will ultimately bring to justice the person or persons responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance."

The search for Jennifer has spanned the state and authorities have spent days sifting through trash at a facility Hartford after bags containing Dulos’ blood were found.

Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to the missing person report in May found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts at Jennifer’s New Canaan home.

Fotis and Troconis have police pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

In response to the Courant’s reporting, Fotis Dulos’ defense attorney Norm Pattis issued a statement reading “I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing when she disappeared. This sounds like dangerous speculation.”

New Canaan police declined to comment on the report.

Police urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.