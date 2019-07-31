No one has been arrested in a Brownsville shooting that killed one man and hurt 11 others. Drew Wilder reports.

What to Know Police say at least 12 people were shot near the Brownsville Playground in Brooklyn Saturday night

No arrests have been made, and authorities asked anyone with information or cellphone video to come forward. One gun was recovered

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests of two people wanted in the Brooklyn block party shooting that killed one person and wounded 11 others over the weekend.

The gunfire broke out just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the end of the Old Timers Day celebration, an annual community party featuring live music in Brownsville. No arrests have been made, and police say they're looking for two suspects.

The 12 victims ranged in age from 21 to 55; they suffered gunshot wounds to varying parts of their bodies, including the head, the torso, the hand and wrist. Jason Pagan, 38, was shot in the head and later died.

The party was wrapping up, but about a hundred police offers were still on the scene when the shots were fired at the Brownsville Playground along Hegeman Avenue and Sackman Street, police said. Officers had to try to clear the huge crowd before they could even bring in stretchers to help the victims.

One Dead, 12 Shot at Brooklyn Party

The suspect was still at large early Sunday morning. (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

Police asked for anyone who was at the festival to share photos and videos from before, during and after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

"This tragedy does not define Brownsville," Mayor de Blasio said at a press conference on Sunday. "It doesn't define the people of Brownsville."

He called for cooperation to get guns off the streets.

The Old Timers celebration was originally held in 1963 to celebrate former members of the Brownsville Recreational Center who went on to achieve success in sports and other endeavors, according to the New York City Parks website. It has become an annual event, sometimes spanning a week.