What to Know More than 100,000 blender containers sold at stores like Costco and Williams-Sonoma have been recalled over risk of lacerations

Vitamix announced the recall Thursday, saying it has received 11 reports of lacerations; the severity of those wasn't clear

More than 100,000 blender containers sold at stores like Costco and Williams-Sonoma have been recalled because the containers can separate from the base, exposing the blades and increasing the risk people could get cut while using them.

Vitamix announced the recalls of its Ascent and Venturist series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers on Thursday. The company said it has received 11 reports of lacerations, though the severity of those wasn't clear.

The affected products were sold nationwide at large retailers and also online at vitamix.com from April 2017 through July 2018; prices ranged from $24 to $500. Most were sold in the United States, with a few thousand sold in Canada.

Anyone who has one of the affected blenders is advised to immediately stop using it and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit. The company says if the blade base is marked on the bottom with a green or orange dot, that means the container has already been repaired.

Customers with additional questions can call Vitamix at 888-847-8842 or go to www.recallrtr.com/blender for more information.