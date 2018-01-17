A passenger aboard an Long Island Railroad train who went to wash her hands was met with an unexpected surprise — black sludge pouring out of the bathroom faucet.

In a video posted to social media, a woman aboard a Huntington train describes the sludge pouring into a sink as being "on the top 5 list of disgusting things" she witnessed on the LIRR.

In response to the video, MTA officials say the water seen is not toilet water and that the car the woman was riding in has been taken out of service for inspection and to have its water supply flushed out.