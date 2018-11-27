What to Know The peculiar, odd and morbid will take center stage as the Brooklyn Bazaar is taken over by the bizarre this upcoming weekend

The peculiar, odd and morbid will take center stage as the Brooklyn Bazaar is taken over by the bizarre this upcoming weekend.

The Oddities Flea Market is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 and 2 and will feature a vast variety of artists and purveyors of the curious from across the country including Ripley’s Believe it or Not (the event's sponsor), Atlas Obscura, Dead Sled Coffee and Your Gothic Granny.

The weekend-long event will include medical history ephemera, anatomical curiosities, natural history items, osteological specimens, taxidermy, obscure home décor for those with a peculiar taste, jewelry, as well as one-of-a-kind dark art.

Saturday and Sunday’s events will run from noon until 6 p.m. at 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn. General admission tickets are $10 per day or exclusive VIP presale tickets starting at $30, which allow for entrance two hours earlier than general admissions.

