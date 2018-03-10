The mysterious death of a Long Island student is being investigated as a homicide. Police say they're looking for a man she used to be in a relationship with; they say he left the country before her body was discovered.

A Binghamton University nursing student from Long Island was found dead at a home near the Upstate college and police say they’re searching for her ex-boyfriend, who took a flight out of the U.S. before her death.

Haley Anderson’s death was declared a homicide Saturday, hours after her body was discovered by police performing a welfare check at a home in Binghamton on Friday afternoon, the city’s police department said.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” police said.

Anderson was a nursing student registered at the university, according to police, who didn’t say how she died.





Authorities are searching for an unnamed man who they say was romantically involved with Anderson at some point.

The man, who is also a registered Binghamton University nursing student, left the United States by plane before Anderson’s body was discovered, police said.

Authorities called him a person of interest, but they didn't say when his flight left the country or where it was headed.



The college, which is about 200 miles northwest of New York City, released a statement Saturday saying there was no threat to public safety and that an investigation into the tragic death is ongoing.

“Our entire University community extends our deepest condolences to Haley’s family and friends, both here in Binghamton and in her hometown of Westbury, New York,” the statement read.

