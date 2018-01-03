Chopper 4 was over the house afterwards, where all seemed quiet. (Published 4 hours ago)

Fire Breaks Out at Clintons' House in Westchester

What to Know The fire broke out at a detached garage at the Clintons' compound north of New York City on Wednesday afternoon

A Secret Service spokeswoman said the fire was reported by a Secret Service employee, who called the fire department

The Clintons weren't home at the time, their spokesman said

A fire broke out at the New York compound of Bill and Hillary Clinton, police say.

The small fire erupted in a detached garage behind the home on Old House Lane in Chappaqua shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza.

Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Miloun said a Secret Service employee contacted the Chappaqua Fire Department at 2:40 p.m. to report a fire in a second-floor ceiling of the building.

People inside the building at the time used fire extinguishers to help control the fire before firefighters arrived to inspect the area and make sure the fire was out, Miloun said.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. There was no visible damage to the garage after the fire was extinguished around 3:15 p.m.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the former president and former first lady were not home at the time.

"All is ok!" Merrill tweeted.



The Clintons bought the property, which is about 40 miles north of Manhattan, in 1999.