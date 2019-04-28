Biker on Harley Davidson Struck by 2 Cars, Seriously Hurt: Police

A man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck by two cars in succession, leaving him seriously injured, police said. One of the cars fled the scene.

James Antonelli, 63, of Bay Shore, was riding on Pine Aire Drive in North Bay Shore on Saturday night when he was struck by a car coming out of a 7-Eleven parking lot, Suffolk County police said.

He was thrown into the street where he was hit by a Mercury sedan, police said. That driver remained at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle, a black four-door sedan, fled the scene, police said.

Antonelli was taken to Southside Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.