Police are asking the public's help in catching an alleged groper on a bike who forcibly touched an 18-year-old woman as she was walking in the Bronx months ago.

Police say that on Wednesday, April 3, at around 5:20 p.m., a man riding a black bicycle and approached the victim from behind as she was walking along Westchester Avenue and East 158th Street in the Woodstock section of the Bronx.

Allegedly, when the man reached the victim, he put his hand under her skirt, grabbed her buttocks and made lewd and suggestive comments before fleeing the location on the bicycle.

Police say the woman was not physically injured and she refused medical attention.

The NYPD describe the man as being in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black skull hat, a black waist length coat, blue jeans, red sneakers and a light colored book bag.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also submitted at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.