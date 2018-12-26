What to Know A two-alarm fire broke out in the middle of a 25-story apartment building in Brooklyn Wednesday

The cause of the fire is under investigation; authorities say the 12th-floor apartment where it erupted had a lot of clutter

Three non life-threatening injuries were reported

A two-alarm fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Brooklyn Wednesday, spewing thick smoke upwards into neighboring balconies, according to authorities and footage from Chopper 4 at the scene.

Three non life-threatening injuries were reported in the blaze on Montgomery Street in Crown Heights. Officials said it broke out in a cluttered apartment on the 12th floor shortly after noon; the debris made battling the fire difficult, officials said, but it wasn't clear if that was what caused the blaze.

More than 100 firefighters were on scene by early afternoon.

The city's official emergency notification system tweeted a message warning people about traffic delays in the area. It also said people who live nearby should close their windows to avoid the smoke.

According to public records, the building is more than two dozen stories high and houses about 165 units.