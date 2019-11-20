Big Apple Ranked Among Top 10 Most ‘Sinful’ Cities - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Ambassador Testifies in Impeachment Probe
logo_nyc_2x

Big Apple Ranked Among Top 10 Most ‘Sinful’ Cities

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Big Apple Ranked Among Top 10 Most ‘Sinful’ Cities
    Pexels/CC
    FILE IMAGE: Times Square

    What to Know

    • Turns out that Las Vegas is not the only “sinful” city in America

    • WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 39 key indicators of evil deeds to determine the most sinful

    • Las Vegas, aptly known as “Sin City,” is the most sinful in the country, but a city in tri-state is also ranked among the top 10 most sinful

    Turns out that Las Vegas is not the only “sinful” city in America.

    Vices and bad things take place all across the country – although not all “sins” are evenly distributed.

    In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 39 key indicators of evil deeds from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

    The key indicators ended up comprising seven individual ranks – anger & hatred, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness – which, in turn, make up the overall rank.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    While Las Vegas is not the only “sinful” city it does reign supreme, according to WalletHub. The city, aptly known as “Sin City,” is the most sinful in the country.

    However, a city in the tri-state is also ranked among the top 10 most sinful in the country.

    WalletHub ranked the Big Apple as the eighth most sinful city in the country overall thanks to it placing in the second and third spots in the lust and vanity rankings, respectively.

    Top News Photos: Candidates Prepare for Nov. Debate, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Candidates Prepare for November Debate, Impeachment Hearings, More
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    To learn more about the methodology used or to see where your city ranks, click here.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us