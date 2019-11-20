Big Apple Ranked Among Top 10 Most ‘Sinful’ Cities

What to Know Turns out that Las Vegas is not the only “sinful” city in America

Turns out that Las Vegas is not the only “sinful” city in America.

Vices and bad things take place all across the country – although not all “sins” are evenly distributed.

In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 39 key indicators of evil deeds from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

The key indicators ended up comprising seven individual ranks – anger & hatred, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness – which, in turn, make up the overall rank.

While Las Vegas is not the only “sinful” city it does reign supreme, according to WalletHub. The city, aptly known as “Sin City,” is the most sinful in the country.

However, a city in the tri-state is also ranked among the top 10 most sinful in the country.

WalletHub ranked the Big Apple as the eighth most sinful city in the country overall thanks to it placing in the second and third spots in the lust and vanity rankings, respectively.

To learn more about the methodology used or to see where your city ranks, click here.