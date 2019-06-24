Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Truck in Flatiron Hit-and-Run: Police - NBC New York
Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Truck in Flatiron Hit-and-Run: Police

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Woman Cyclist Hit and Killed in Flatiron

    A cyclist was hit and killed in the Flatiron District Monday morning. Kai Simonsen reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Police say a 33-year-old woman cyclist was struck and killed by a truck in the Flatiron District on Monday

    • The driver may not have realized the woman was hit before leaving the scene, according to police

    • No description of the truck or driver was immediately available

    A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman riding a bike in the Flatiron District Monday morning, according to police.

    The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a hospital following the accident near Sixth Avenue and West 24th Street around 9:30 a.m. Police say a truck appears to be the vehicle involved, and they say it's possible the driver did not realize the woman was hit before leaving the scene.

    No description of the truck or other information was immediately available.

    Chopper 4 showed a sprawling emergency response at the scene, with evidence markers and caution tape cordoning off the area as the peak morning rush wrapped up. 

