A cyclist was hit and killed in the Flatiron District Monday morning. Kai Simonsen reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Police say a 33-year-old woman cyclist was struck and killed by a truck in the Flatiron District on Monday

The driver may not have realized the woman was hit before leaving the scene, according to police

No description of the truck or driver was immediately available

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman riding a bike in the Flatiron District Monday morning, according to police.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a hospital following the accident near Sixth Avenue and West 24th Street around 9:30 a.m. Police say a truck appears to be the vehicle involved, and they say it's possible the driver did not realize the woman was hit before leaving the scene.

No description of the truck or other information was immediately available.

Chopper 4 showed a sprawling emergency response at the scene, with evidence markers and caution tape cordoning off the area as the peak morning rush wrapped up.