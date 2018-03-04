The NYPD released this surveillance video of a suspect on a bicycle accused of robbing an elderly woman in Queens. (Published Sunday, March 4, 2018)

A bicyclist snatched a 92-year-old woman's purse and knocked her to the ground in Queens, police said.

The woman was walking on 46th Street at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a person approached her from behind on a bicycle, the NYPD said.

The bicyclist grabbed the purse off of her arm, knocking her to the ground, police said. The woman suffered a cut to her nose and pain in her shoulder and arm.

She was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The NYPD released this surveillance image of a bicyclist suspected of robbing an elderly woman.

Photo credit: NYPD

