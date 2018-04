A bicyclist who was struck by a taxi near the Midtown Tunnel last week has died, police said Saturday.

Amaury Pena, 42, of the Bronx, was bicycling on East 39th Street on April 16 when he was struck in the intersection by a yellow taxi on the Tunnel Exit Street, the NYPD said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died on Wednesday, police said.

The taxi driver remained at the scene. No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.