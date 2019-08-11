Bicyclist Killed, Pedestrian Hurt in Aftermath of Brooklyn Crash: Police - NBC New York
Bicyclist Killed, Pedestrian Hurt in Aftermath of Brooklyn Crash: Police

Published 38 minutes ago

    Two vehicles crashed in a Brooklyn intersection on Sunday afternoon, sending one spinning through the street and into a bicyclist, killing him, police said. 

    The car also hit a pedestrian who was hospitalized in stable condition. 

    One vehicle was driving on Avenue L and the other on Coney Island Avenue when they collided. 

    Witness Simon Gifter said one the impact sent one of the vehicles careening across the street and into a bicyclist. 

    "I heard this massive boom," said Grifter, who had just parked his car nearby when the vehicles crashed. 

    The cyclist was crushed by a blue minivan, he said. 

    "It was awful, such an awful scene," he said. 

