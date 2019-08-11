Two vehicles crashed in a Brooklyn intersection on Sunday afternoon, sending one spinning through the street and into a bicyclist, killing him, police said.

The car also hit a pedestrian who was hospitalized in stable condition.

One vehicle was driving on Avenue L and the other on Coney Island Avenue when they collided.

Witness Simon Gifter said one the impact sent one of the vehicles careening across the street and into a bicyclist.

"I heard this massive boom," said Grifter, who had just parked his car nearby when the vehicles crashed.

The cyclist was crushed by a blue minivan, he said.

"It was awful, such an awful scene," he said.