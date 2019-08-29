What to Know A 43-year-old bicyclist has died following a collision with a pedestrian Monday in Central Park

Charles Cheeseboro was riding a battery-powered E-Bike north on East Drive when he smashed into a 77-year-old man near 74th Street

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries; police say their investigation is ongoing

A bicyclist has died following a collision with a pedestrian in Central Park earlier this week, police said Thursday.

Charles Cheeseboro, a 43-year-old from Manhattan, was riding a battery-powered E-Bike north on East Drive when he smashed into a 77-year-old man walking near 74th Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The collision flung Cheeseboro off the bike; he was found unconscious on the ground with trauma to his head.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died there Wednesday.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.