Bicyclist Dies Days After Colliding With Pedestrian in Central Park: Police

The 77-year-old pedestrian he hit suffered minor injuries

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    LightRocket via Getty Images

    What to Know

    • A 43-year-old bicyclist has died following a collision with a pedestrian Monday in Central Park

    • Charles Cheeseboro was riding a battery-powered E-Bike north on East Drive when he smashed into a 77-year-old man near 74th Street

    • The pedestrian suffered minor injuries; police say their investigation is ongoing

    A bicyclist has died following a collision with a pedestrian in Central Park earlier this week, police said Thursday.

    Charles Cheeseboro, a 43-year-old from Manhattan, was riding a battery-powered E-Bike north on East Drive when he smashed into a 77-year-old man walking near 74th Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The collision flung Cheeseboro off the bike; he was found unconscious on the ground with trauma to his head. 

    He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died there Wednesday. 

    The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing. 

