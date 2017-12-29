A 51-year-old woman told cops a group of teenage girls came up to her in a city-owned building in downtown Brooklyn, spat on her and whacked her in the head before calling her a "terrorist" and telling her to go back to her country, police say.

The NYPD says its hate crimes unit was notified about the Tuesday late afternoon attack at 345 Adams Street, a 13-story building that houses the Department of Finance, the Department of Probation, the Board of Elections, the Administration for Children’s Services and various other city agencies.

It's not clear which office the woman was visiting. Police say she was wearing a traditional hijab at the time of the attack. She was not hospitalized.

No arrests have been made.