Beyond the Streets Graffiti Museum Pops Up in Brooklyn

Beyond the Streets, the world’s premier exhibition for graffiti, street art and beyond, has arrived to the city that made the art form famous nearly half a century ago. The pop-up show opened to the public on June 21 at 25 Kent in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Over 150 artists have work on display in a massive exhibit that covers two floors and over 100,000 square feet. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Beyond the Streets, an epic museum dedicated to graffiti, street art and beyond, has arrived to the city that made the art form famous nearly half a century ago.

The pop-up show opened to the public on June 21 at 25 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. More than 150 artists have work on display in a massive exhibit that covers two floors and over 100,000 square feet.

“Since we came up with the idea of Beyond the Streets, we knew we had to bring the show to New York,” said Roger Gastman, curator of Beyond the Streets. Gastman first debuted the show in Los Angeles last year, boasting over 220,000 visitors.

There are several testaments to New York City, which is a hub for graffiti and street art, seen throughout the exhibits. From an immersive Beastie Boys installation profiling the band’s impact on music and culture, to murals of “vandalized” subway cars seen as an inspiration for the niche genre, there is a large New York influence that encompasses the building.

However, the show represents far more than just the Big Apple. The artists featured come from around the world and showcase their roots and cultures, while also representing a plethora of different art forms.

Whether it be murals and 3D sculptures dripping with bright colors, portraits expressing social activism, or one of the many interactive rooms to walk into, there is no debate that there is something for everyone.

“My favorite thing about Beyond the Streets is the multi-generational appeal,” Gastman said. “There’s people here on dates, there’s grandparents with their grandkids, there’s families - everyone’s here and everyone’s having fun.”

The winding museum includes a gift shop, with hundreds of exclusive items curated specifically for the event.

There is also a capsule collection developed with adidas with proceeds benefiting the Harold Hunter Foundation.

Beyond the Streets is open to the public and costs $25 for all-day admission ($12 for children ages 6-11, free for children 5 and under).

The pop-up will be in Brooklyn through August. Go to beyondthestreets.com for the full list of artists featured.