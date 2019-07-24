Dunkin' Donuts Debuts Plant-Based Meat Breakfast Sandwich in Manhattan - NBC New York
Dunkin' Donuts Debuts Plant-Based Meat Breakfast Sandwich in Manhattan

Published 28 minutes ago

    Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File
    This June 20, 2018, file photo shows a Dunkin' sign at a location in Quincy, Massachusetts.

    Dunkin' Donuts is joining several restaurant chains in making plant-based meat available on the menu − and only customers in Manhattan will get the first taste Wednesday.

    In partnership with Beyond Meat and Brooklyn Nets' star DeAndre Jordan, the coffee and breakfast food company will hand out free samples of the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich at its Manhattan locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

    The "meat" part of the sandwich is made of 100% plant-based protein, the companies say.

    Beyond Meat has been gaining popularity among vegetarians and carnivores alike as it advertises the products as a healthy and delicious alternative to animal meat. 

    Tim Hortons and Carl's Jr. are among fast food companies who have added meat alternatives to their menu to appeal to an increasingly health-conscious consumers.

