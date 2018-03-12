In this file photo, Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the "On the Run" tour at Stade De France on Friday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Paris, France.

Power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z announced Monday that they will follow up on the smash success of their 2014 "On The Run Tour" with a new joint effort in 2018.

"On The Run II" will kick off on Jun. 6 in Cardiff, Wales, and will take the duo throughout Europe before they land at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 2.

The "Crazy In Love" singer and her "Empire State of Mind" rapper husband embarked on their first joint tour, selling out stadiums around the world and filming a special for HBO on their final stop in Paris, France.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday in North America through Live Nation Global Touring.

Check out a teaser for what's to be another worldwide success below: