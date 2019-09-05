Beto O'Rourke Boards a Bolt Bus in NYC for Trip to Boston

Here are five things to know about Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

When presidential candidates travel by bus, it's usually their own campaign bus, decked out with their name or campaign imagery.

Not for Beto O'Rourke's trip to Boston Thursday — he's taking a Bolt bus.

The former congressman from Texas running for the Democratic presidential nomination tweeted a photo of himself waiting in line for a bus in Manhattan with about a dozen other people, tagging his location as the Bolt bus stop on 36th Street.

He's even making good time, according to a follow-up tweet he sent from New Haven.

O'Rourke is headed to Boston for a town hall at Tufts University and a meet-and-greet with students at a bar in Roxbury. It's the first trip to Massachusetts of his campaign, his campaign said when announcing the events.

Afterward, O'Rourke will be heading to New Hampshire for the state's Democratic party convention this weekend, where he and many other candidates are slated to speak.

Why is O'Rourke traveling by bus? NBC10 Boston has reached out to his campaign for an answer.

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel tweeted that a member of the campaign told him it's because the bus pollutes less than a plane and takes about the same amount of time, given travel to the airport and security.

O'Rourke also hopped on Facebook to speak to his followers while he was en route.

He gained fame for a prior interstate journey, a 2017 crosscountry trip with his then-colleague across the aisle in Congress, Rep. Will Hurd, when a snowstorm canceled flights to D.C. The pair traded driving duties from Texas and kept their followers updated along the way.

Beto O'Rourke on Texas Mass Shooting: 'This is F***** Up'