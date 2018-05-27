Bethpage Air Show Canceled Due to Rain

Planes fly in the Bethpage Air Show on Saturday. The air show was canceled Sunday due to rain.

The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park was canceled on Sunday due to rain, officials said.

"We are so sorry to disappoint the Air Show enthusiasts, but weather conditions prohibit the performers from being able to fly," organizers announced on the air show's website.

A flash flood watch was issued Sunday morning for Nassau County, where the Jones Beach airshow is located.

"The safety of the performers and the spectators is our first concern," officials said in the statement. "Therefore this decision to cancel, although not an easy decision was a necessary one."

The cancelation follows record attendance earlier in the holiday weekend, officials said. More than 82,000 people watched the Friday rehearsal and more than 193,000 attended the show on Saturday.

The air show, which features the Blue Angels, also canceled one day due to weather in 2013.

