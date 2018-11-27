A few of the milk products included in the recall.

What to Know Several "Bethel Creamery" organic milk products have been recalled because they weren't properly pasteurized

The recall includes Bethel Creamery Pasteurized Whole Organic Milk, Whole Organic Milk Greek Yogurt and Whole Organic Milk Leben

Anyone with questions about the products should contact Rafoel Franklin at 845-583-6059

A New York-based company is recalling several milk products sold in Brooklyn and Orange County because they weren’t properly pasteurized.

Swan Lake-based Pelleh Farms Inc. is recalling its “Bethel Creamery” Pasteurized Whole Organic Milk, Whole Organic Milk Greek Yogurt and Whole Organic Milk Leben “due to improper pasteurization,” the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said Tuesday.

The recall includes 64-fluid-ounce plastic containers of whole milk with expiration dates ranging from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7, 5.3-ounce plastic cups of Greek yogurt with expiration dates ranging from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, and 6-ounce plastic cups of Leben with expiration dates ranging from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, the department said.

Anyone with questions about the products should contact Rafoel Franklin at 845-583-6059, according to the department.