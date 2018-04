For a parent, there may be nothing more important in life than the health of his or her child. That can be expensive, especially in the tri-state area. But a new report from WalletHub finds the cost doesn't lessen the value of child health care -- and the region ranks quite high in the website's latest rankings.

WalletHub looked at 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 indicators to determine the best and worst states for child health care. Here are the best 10 and worst 10, in reverse order. See WalletHub's full rankings and methodology details here.