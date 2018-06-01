What to Know WalletHub released a new study for the best and worst states in the country for jobs in 2018

New York ranked 28th, Connecticut placed 23rd and New Jersey finished far better at No. 14

The report took in employment growth to median annual income to average commute time

When it comes to the best and worst states in the country for jobs, New York and Connecticut sit right in the middle, with New Jersey coming in slightly closer to the top.

That’s according to a new study by WalletHub, which takes in employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

In the study, New Jersey ranked the best state in the tri-state for jobs in 2018, coming in at No. 14. Connecticut followed at No. 23 with New York falling to No. 28. Washington beat out all states for the best and West Virginia finished last of the 50 states.

As the study digs deeper, it shows Connecticut ranks second to last when it comes to job satisfaction. It also shows New York comes in dead last in average time spent commuting. The Garden State ranked third to last in time spent commuting category.

